Who's in the news?

Special Olympics Iowa has inducted Kathy Henningsen of Eldridge and Richard “Dick” Vetter of Muscatine into its second Hall of Fame class.

The mission of Special Olympics is to help persons with intellectual disabilities to participate as productive and respected members of the community. Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who continually strive to reach this goal by being leaders and innovators in the Special Olympics movement.

Henningsen has been a Special Olympics coach, Unified partner, official and event volunteer for more than 30 years. In 2006, she served on the softball management team for the USA Games.

Even though she retired from teaching several years ago, she continues to volunteer today. She assists with the local Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive benefiting Special Olympics and helps with area competitions and tournaments throughout the year. Henningsen is known for her generosity, mentoring of athletes and advocating for Special Olympics.

Vetter will celebrate his 50th anniversary as a Special Olympics Iowa athlete next year. Throughout his career, he has participated in seven different sports, which includes Unified Sports experiences, and the Athlete Leadership Program. He competed at the 1995 and 1999 Special Olympics World Games and the 2006 USA Games.

Vetter still competes in six sports and travels to most state competitions. He was the 2007 Special Olympics Iowa Athlete of the Year. He is a role model for every Special Olympics athlete, coach, volunteer and supporter.

