The MercyOne Clinton Foundation has awarded $22,000 in scholarships to Quad-City area students for the 2019-2020-academic year. Recipients are:
MercyOne Auxiliary Scholarship: Mengshi Huang of Clinton, attending University of Illinois; Megan Frick of Clinton, attending Governors State University; Austin Jensen of Preston, Iowa, attending University of Dubuque; Kristina Lincoln of Clinton, attending Grand Canyon University; Danae Wunderlich of Fenton, Ill., attending Weber State University; Kassidee Church of Morrison, Ill., attending St. Ambrose University; Jacob Tegeler of Morrison, attending St. Ambrose University; MaryAnn Webb of Fulton, Ill., attending Clarke University; Karen Webb of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon University; Loretta Hansen of Clinton, attending Western Governors University; Racheal Huizenga of Fulton, attending Coe College; Elle Hill of Clinton, attending University of Iowa; Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Alexis Peters of DeWitt, Iowa, attending Loyola University; Taylor Cavanaugh of Clinton, attending St. Ambrose University.
Kathy Goetzl Scholarship: Kristina Lincoln of Clinton, attending Grand Canyon University.
Dr. Frank O. Kershner Nursing Scholarship: Austin Jensen of Preston, attending University of Dubuque; Kristina Lincoln of Clinton, attending Grand Canyon University; Kassidee Church of Morrison, attending St. Ambrose University; MaryAnn Webb of Fulton, attending Clarke University; Karen Webb of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon University; Loretta Hansen of Clinton, attending Western Governors University; Molly Ferguson of Clinton, attending Clinton Community College; Aurora Cuatlacuatl of Clinton, attending Clarke University; Payton Claussen of Bryant, Iowa, attending St. Ambrose University.
Patrick and Anna McKay Scholarship: Megan Frick of Clinton, attending Governors State University; Larson Barnett of Fulton, attending Sauk Valley Community College; Jayme Wagner of Clinton, attending Mount Mercy University.
N.K.L. Scholarship: Jayme Wagner of Clinton, attending Mount Mercy University.
Ruthann Papke Scholarship: Austin Jensen of Preston, attending University of Dubuque; Karen Webb of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon of University.
Lori Skiff Memorial Nursing Scholarship: MaryAnn Webb of Fulton, attending Clarke University; Karen Webb of Fulton, attending Grand Canyon University; Loretta Hansen of Clinton, attending Western Governors University; Alexis Peters of DeWitt, attending Loyola University; Angie McGee of DeWitt, attending Mount Carmel.