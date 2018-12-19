Quad-City area high school seniors have been nominated by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to U.S. service academies.
Ernst is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy were:
James Baker – Bettendorf
Adam Laubenthal – Davenport
U.S. Naval Academy:
Faith Bonilla – Bettendorf
Abram Dierickx – Lowden
Will Jefferson – LeClaire
Allison Mitchell – Clinton
U.S. Military Academy at West Point:
James Baker – Bettendorf
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
Will Jefferson – LeClaire
At the encouragement of Ernst, some students received nominations to more than one academy.