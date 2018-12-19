Try 1 month for 99¢

Quad-City area high school seniors have been nominated by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to U.S. service academies.

Ernst is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy were:

James Baker – Bettendorf

Adam Laubenthal – Davenport

U.S. Naval Academy:

Faith Bonilla – Bettendorf

Abram Dierickx – Lowden

Will Jefferson – LeClaire

Allison Mitchell – Clinton

U.S. Military Academy at West Point:

James Baker – Bettendorf

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:

Will Jefferson – LeClaire

At the encouragement of Ernst, some students received nominations to more than one academy. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags