The St. Patrick Society has announced trophy winners from the Grand Parade XXXIV. They are:

Best Commercial: Blaze Restoration

Best Irish Float: Duax Family & Friends

Best Irish Heritage: Ryan Clan (IL)

Best Military: USMC Color Guard

Best Irish Family Walking Unit: Doonan Clan

Best Youth: Davenport Central Jr. Army ROTC

Best Newcomer: Canadian Pacific Railroad

Overall, 62 Irish marching groups participated in Grand Parade XXXIV on March 16.

Before the parade, River Bend Foodbank collected more than $2,700 dollars from generous spectators along the parade route.

That will provide 13,000 meals in the fight against hunger in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

