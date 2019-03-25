The St. Patrick Society has announced trophy winners from the Grand Parade XXXIV. They are:
Best Commercial: Blaze Restoration
Best Irish Float: Duax Family & Friends
Best Irish Heritage: Ryan Clan (IL)
Best Military: USMC Color Guard
Best Irish Family Walking Unit: Doonan Clan
Best Youth: Davenport Central Jr. Army ROTC
Best Newcomer: Canadian Pacific Railroad
Overall, 62 Irish marching groups participated in Grand Parade XXXIV on March 16.
Before the parade, River Bend Foodbank collected more than $2,700 dollars from generous spectators along the parade route.
That will provide 13,000 meals in the fight against hunger in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.