The Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, has honored its 2018 Class of Eagle Scouts.
The Illowa Council serves southeastern Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa and southwestern Bureau, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark and Warren counties in Illinois.
This year, 78 Scouts in the council’s 13-county area earned the Eagle Scout rank, the highest achievement in the national Scouting organization.
Dan Moore and Ted Olt III were awarded the National Eagle Scout Association’s prestigious Outstanding Eagle Scout Award, presented to those who have inspired others through their actions and devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community and beliefs.
Also recognized were the Eagle Scout Projects of the Year for the districts: Thomas LoBianco of Troop 783 in the Hoover District, Lucas Kelso of Troop 316 in the Inali District, Justin Costello of Troop 29 in the Mesquakie District, Alexander DeWitt of Troop 109 in the Saukenuk District and Myles McCauley of Troop 24 in the Kittan District. McCauley was also the council’s selection for Project of the Year.