Students from Bettendorf and North Scott schools have received honors at the 2019 National History Day contest at the University of Maryland.
Andrea Koehler and Tatum Buckley of Bettendorf Middle School took third place in Junior Group Website for their presentation, "Loving v. Virginia: Love Triumphs over Virginia's Tragic Anti-Miscegenation Laws."
Hannah Belk and Jenna Willet of North Scott High School were finalists in Senior Group Performance for their presentation, "A Field of Honor."
Dylan Engelbrecht of North Scott was a finalist in Senior Individual Exhibit for his presentation, "Herblock's Triumphant Cartoons Exposing America's Tragedy of McCarthyism."
National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical issues, ideas, people and events related to an annual theme. This year’s theme was “Triumph and Tragedy in History.” More than half a million middle and high school students around the world participate in the program annually.