Quad-City area residents have won $200 of free meet in the Iowa Farm Bureau and Fareway’s “Fill Your Freezer” contest.
The month-long contest was part of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat. initiative, which showcases the nutritional benefits of meat and the innovation of Iowa livestock farmers who raise it.
Winners were:
- Cheri Oliver, Bettendorf
- Kathy Casperson, Clinton
- Elizabeth Peckenschneider, Davenport
- Jim Sprague, Maquoketa
- Nancy Mathias, Muscatine