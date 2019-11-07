The Seventh Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected Jeffrey D. Bert of Bettendorf and Michael E. Motto of Davenport as finalists for the District Court bench.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to the position replacing retiring Judge Mary E. Howes.
Bert received his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1992. He has a private law practice.
Motto received his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law in 2006. He serves as a part time Magistrate Judge in Scott County and is also has a private law practice.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties.