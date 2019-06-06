The Arc of the Quad-Cities Area has honored volunteers who put in more than 2,200 service hours during its Volunteer Recognition Event.
Executive Director, Michael Glanz handed out four awards to outstanding community partners and organizations whose contributions have made a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.
Receiving the Creative Connections Award was the father and son duo, Frank and Corey DeToye, whose interactive presentations on boxing have made a huge impact at The Arc’s Day and Community Service programs.
Receiving the Youth Volunteer Special Recognition was the Earl Hanson Elementary School’s Inspire Choir, a voluntary after-school choir that performs each year during the holiday season.
The 2019 Creative Actions Award went to the Moline Public Library for bringing the first “Next Chapter Book Club” to the Quad-Cities. The book club is a national organization that helps people with disabilities enjoy books, friends and their community. The library also facilitated a “Read Aloud” group where the librarians’ read to participants.
The 2019 Volunteer Partner of the Year Award went to St. Ambrose University’s Engineering and Occupational Departments for their role in providing hands-on experience for students to broaden their appreciation for Assistive Technology.