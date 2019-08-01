Michael E. Motto of Davenport and Tamra J. Roberts of Tipton have been selected by the Seventh Judicial District Judicial Nominating Commission as finalists for the position of district court judge.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees to the district court bench to replace Judge Nancy S. Tabor, who is retiring.
Motto received his law degree from Chicago-Kent School of Law. He currently serves as a part time magistrate judge in Scott County and also has his own private law practice.
Roberts received her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law. She is currently employed as a part time magistrate judge in Cedar County and also has her own private law practice.
The Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties.