Who's in the news?

Edna Denise Garrett and Janet Masamoto have joined the board of directors of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. Their three-year terms began at the end of January.

Garrett of Bettendorf is an associate general counsel at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the world. She serves as the primary contact for compliance issues and advises staff regarding ethics, risk, and tax compliance.

A graduate of Duke University School of Law, she is also a board member for United Way of the Quad Cities, the Figge Art Museum, and Quad City Bank and Trust.

Masamoto of Rock Island is the founder and president of JTM Concepts, which provides technical services for businesses and corporations. Since starting the company in 1994, she has grown the woman-led, minority-owned business to include 3D application development.

She also is on the board of the Putnam Museum, and the advisory boards of WQPT and Western Illinois University.

