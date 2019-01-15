The Moline Foundation has appointed new officers to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of board members for 2019.
Stephen Kruse has been re-elected as chairman of the board. Dr. Dave Markward is vice chairman, Larry Meeske is treasurer and Jonathon Fox is secretary.
Other board members chosen are Debi Becht, Natalie Linville-Mass, Craig Mack, Jeff Nelson, Amy Nimmer and Alfred Ramirez.
The Moline Foundation, founded in 1953, is a community foundation which provides grants to health, human services, education, community development, the arts and other charitable organizations which benefit the citizens of Moline and the surrounding area.