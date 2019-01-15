Try 1 month for 99¢
The Moline Foundation

The Moline Foundation has appointed new officers to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of board members for 2019.

Stephen Kruse has been re-elected as chairman of the board. Dr. Dave Markward is vice chairman, Larry Meeske is treasurer and Jonathon Fox is secretary.

Other board members chosen are Debi Becht, Natalie Linville-Mass, Craig Mack, Jeff Nelson, Amy Nimmer and Alfred Ramirez.

The Moline Foundation, founded in 1953, is a community foundation which provides grants to health, human services, education, community development, the arts and other charitable organizations which benefit the citizens of Moline and the surrounding area.

