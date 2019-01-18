Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have received the E15 award from the Iowa Corn Growers Association for their work in the Senate championing year-round sales of E15.
Grassley and Ernst have been steadfast advocates for ethanol and environmentally-friendly alternative energy. Last year, they joined a bipartisan group of 35 other senators urging EPA to increase volume obligations for biomass-based diesel and advanced biofuel and ensure any small refiner economic hardship exemptions are appropriately accounted for in its final rule for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
Grassley and Ernst were also leaders in encouraging the Trump administration to approve E15 for year-round sales to help farmers and lower the cost of RFS compliance for oil refineries by producing more Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) which are used to ensure biofuels are being blended into our nation’s fuel supply.