More than two dozen Quad-City area students are the recent recipients of $38,000 in scholarship money through an endowment fund at the Trinity Health Foundation. They were:
- Fernanda Alonso, United Township High School
- Omar Babu, Moline High School
- Emma Beardsley, Rock Island Alleman Catholic High School
- Esmee Belzer, Davenport North High School
- Kaitlyn Bendickson, North Scott Senior High School
- Josephine Brown, Geneseo High School
- Kiersten Cathelyn, Geneseo High School
- Katie Comp, Moline High School
- Erica Drake, Bellevue High School
- Evita Fazliu, United Township High School
- Riley Fetterer, Rockridge High School
- Isabella Gusse, Alleman Catholic High School
- Rebecca Hess, Mercer County High School
- Audry Jestel, Davenport Assumption High School
- Bailey Kellet, Mercer County High School
- Ashleigh Layer, Sherrard High School
- Haley Luebbers, United Township High School
- Delaney Ostrowski, Geneseo High School
- Ashley Preston, United Township High School
- Mariah Pugh, Louisa-Muscatine High School
- Arianna Rodehaver, Moline High School
- Nathaniel Roethler, Pleasant Valley High School
- Grace Romanick, North Scott Senior High School
- Kimberly Rus, DeWitt Central High School
- Baylee Schuldt, United Township High School
- Alannah Skinner, North Scott Senior High School
- Richard Whiteside, Muscatine High School
- Sophia Xiao, Pleasant Valley High School