More than two dozen Quad-City area students are the recent recipients of $38,000 in scholarship money through an endowment fund at the Trinity Health Foundation. They were: 

  • Fernanda Alonso, United Township High School
  • Omar Babu, Moline High School
  • Emma Beardsley, Rock Island Alleman Catholic High School
  • Esmee Belzer, Davenport North High School
  • Kaitlyn Bendickson, North Scott Senior High School
  • Josephine Brown, Geneseo High School
  • Kiersten Cathelyn, Geneseo High School
  • Katie Comp, Moline High School
  • Erica Drake, Bellevue High School
  • Evita Fazliu, United Township High School
  • Riley Fetterer, Rockridge High School
  • Isabella Gusse, Alleman Catholic High School
  • Rebecca Hess, Mercer County High School
  • Audry Jestel, Davenport Assumption High School
  • Bailey Kellet, Mercer County High School
  • Ashleigh Layer, Sherrard High School
  • Haley Luebbers, United Township High School
  • Delaney Ostrowski, Geneseo High School
  • Ashley Preston, United Township High School
  • Mariah Pugh, Louisa-Muscatine High School
  • Arianna Rodehaver, Moline High School
  • Nathaniel Roethler, Pleasant Valley High School
  • Grace Romanick, North Scott Senior High School
  • Kimberly Rus, DeWitt Central High School
  • Baylee Schuldt, United Township High School
  • Alannah Skinner, North Scott Senior High School
  • Richard Whiteside, Muscatine High School
  • Sophia Xiao, Pleasant Valley High School
