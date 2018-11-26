The 4-H team from Illinois has won the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Members of the team included Nicole Haverback of Henry County and Jake Bohnsack of Rock Island County.
It was the first time since the contest's inception in 1919 that it ended in a tie. Illinois was named the national champion over Virginia based on its higher reasons score.
In addition to its third place finish in the reasons division, the team placed second in swine, third in beef cattle, and seventh in sheep.
The Illinois 4-H Foundation supports the national competition team. The national contest is the top educational contest for youth involved in livestock evaluation programs.