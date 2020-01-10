Who's in the news?

Emme Deblaey, Navaeh Wheelan and Maddie Reveal of Girl Scouts Troop 4322 have earned the Bronze Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades 4-5 can achieve.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Girl Scouts, who attend Riverdale Elementary School in Port Byron, received this honor by spreading awareness about the negative impact of single-use plastic straws on the environment and encouraging local restaurants to make the switch to paper straws.

Emma, Navaeh, and Maddie shared their knowledge and awareness of the dangers of plastic straws on the environment by making posters and flyers to hand out at their school and local businesses. They talked to the mayor of their hometown about this issue. Their campaign turned into more opportunities to spread the word and share their research at village board meetings.⁠

The girls also brought supplies of paper straws to local restaurants and encouraged them to make the switch. One restaurant even ordered another supply of paper straws on the spot and made a promise to never use single-use plastic straws again!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0