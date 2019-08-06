Quad-City area residents have been appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The following appointments are not subject to confirmation by the Senate:
Jeffrey Kling, Bettendorf, Fire Service and Emergency Response Council
Amy Groskopf, Davenport, Historical Records Advisory Board
Ron Lund, Davenport, Homelessness Council
Ashley Odon, Davenport, Homelessness Council
Alex Freeman, Eldridge, Homelessness Council
John Dooley, Bettendorf, Medical Assistance Advisory Council
Alex Freeman, Eldridge, Volunteer Services Commission
The following appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate in the 2020 legislative session:
Steven Olson, DeWitt, Telecommunications and Technology Commission