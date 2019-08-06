{{featured_button_text}}

Quad-City area residents have been appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

The following appointments are not subject to confirmation by the Senate:

Jeffrey Kling, Bettendorf, Fire Service and Emergency Response Council

Amy Groskopf, Davenport, Historical Records Advisory Board

Ron Lund, Davenport, Homelessness Council

Ashley Odon, Davenport, Homelessness Council

Alex Freeman, Eldridge, Homelessness Council 

John Dooley, Bettendorf, Medical Assistance Advisory Council

Alex Freeman, Eldridge, Volunteer Services Commission

The following appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate in the 2020 legislative session:

Steven Olson, DeWitt, Telecommunications and Technology Commission

