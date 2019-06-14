Former WQAD News 8 reporter, Chris Minor, is being recognized for her accomplishments by being inducted into the Silver Circle of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Those inducted into the Silver Circle are, "individuals who made a difference to both the industry and the communities they serve." The Silver Circle recipients have contributed to television for 25 years or more.
Minor, known for her work as a investigative reporter, began working at WQAD in 1985 and worked in the field for 33 years.
An induction ceremony will be held July 20 in Davenport.