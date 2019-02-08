Paul Castro, of Bettendorf, has been inducted into the Palomar College Hall of Fame in San Marcos, California.
Castro, a long-time member of the Bettendorf School Board as well as Bettendorf High School teacher and coach, graduated in 1960 from Assumption High School, Davenport.
At Palomar College, he played football as defensive end and defensive back. In 1962 he was named the team's Most Valuable Player and the school's Athlete of the Year.
He also was a pitcher for the baseball team, leading it to a conference title in a game that ended in the 14th inning when his triple play drove in the winning run.
He was an All-South Central Conference selection in both sports.
He completed his four-year degree in 1966 at Augustana College, Rock Island, where he played one season of football.
During his three years in the U.S. Army, serving in military intelligence at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, he was invited to pitch batting practice for the El Paso Sun Kings' AA minor league baseball team. He also pitched in the Over 30 Baseball World Series in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Castro taught Spanish for 29 years at Bettendorf High School where he helped coach winning football and state championship wrestling teams. He was nominated three times by his students to appear in "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" and in 1982, he was selected the National Wrestling Assistant Coach of the Year by U.S.A. Wrestling. Since retiring, he has served 18 years on the school board.
Other 2019 Hall of Fame inductees included Jimmy Clark, a former free agent with the Cleveland Browns; Tyler Lorenzen, formerly with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Super Bowl champions New Orleans Saints, and Steve Kraineck, a former free agent with the Seattle Seahawks and San Diego Chargers.