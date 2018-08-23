When Jesse Hammes bought his acre-plus lot along Davenport’s Pheasant Creek in 2011, he thought he found the perfect place for a home.
But he was wrong.
The bank at Pheasant Creek has eroded into his yard; to the point that his driveway is in danger of collapsing.
During long, heavy rains, storm water comes pouring off all the commercial developments to the north of Hammes’ land, turning the otherwise quiet creek into a torrent — hollowing out its banks, even tearing out trees.
Hammes says the city is negligent for approving the commercial developments that caused the damage, but the city doesn’t see it that way.
They remain at odds.
Hammes' problem is extreme, but not uncommon. All across Iowa and the rest of the country, individuals and communities are wrestling with storm water issues that are exacerbated by development and seemingly more frequent, heavy rains.
