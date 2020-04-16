Who wants to bet on ping pong? Iowa sports betting parlors see revenue plummet amid sports shutdowns

"No handball, no Ping-Pong, nothing too far off the normal,'' the local bookie said. "Not me. No draft stuff. I'm not prepared to handle that, but I have high praise for the casinos and what they can offer just to stay open.''

Ehrecke said Iowa’s casino operators support keeping COVID-19 community spread to a minimum and hope policymakers will find safe ways to get businesses back open and sports events back on track so the state and nation can “get back to whatever normal might look like.”

Given the current uncertainty and unknown timelines, he said, casino financial projections are in constant flux and operators are unsure how quickly patrons will return to entertainment venues with discretionary money to spend once businesses are allowed to reopen.

Ohorilko said Iowa has a “very strong and very stable” gambling industry and, although some employees have had to be furloughed and other steps taken similar to other sectors of Iowa’s economy, he believes the state-licensed casinos are in a position to weather the pandemic’s economic hit.