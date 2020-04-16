Who wants to bet on ping pong? Iowa sports betting parlors see revenue plummet amid sports shutdowns

It was March sadness, not March Madness, for Iowa's state-licensed casinos dealing with dire revenue projections brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
It was just as bad on the illegal side of the ledger.
"It's at zero, I am shut down,'' said a longtime Quad-Cities bookmaker. "I have a couple of older gentlemen who play the horses and I deal with them, but for the most part I am closed. I understand the lost revenue on that side (legal) and I know for sure the people on my side (illegal) are in the same position as me.''
Iowa's 19 casinos are closed, shelved March 17 as part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health emergency order designed to slow community spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Sports wagering opportunities are at a standstill until at least next month, leaving a gaping hole in adjusted gross revenues for the month of March, traditionally a frantic time for betting parlors thanks to the NCAA Men's basketball tournament. Iowa opened new wagering activity in August of 2019 and experienced tremendous growth until the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the cancellations of professional and collegiate sports, the state's Racing and Gaming Commission indicate adjusted gross revenues in March falling by nearly half.
The result was that monthly sports betting handles climbing toward $60 million plunged to nearly $19.6 million last month — or about a third of what was generated in February.
“It’s unprecedented times,” said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the 19 licensed casinos, with all but one offering sports wagering. “We’re just shut down until it makes sense to reopen a premiere entertainment destination. It was very significant for our industry.”
Numbers on the illegal side were just as staggering.
"Think about six weeks of non-stop wagering,'' the local bookmaker, in business for nearly 20 years, said of the NCAA Basketball tournament. "It's the one thing everyone talks about. Sure you have the NBA and the NHL and some other entities, but there is nothing like the constant that is March Madness. I'm writing tickets every day for a month. I'm a small time player, but losing the NCAA tournament cost me between $15-$20,000 for a month. From a good Super Bowl, to nothing in six weeks.''
Brian Ohorilko, administrator for the state Racing and Gaming Commission, said Iowa’s casino gambling industry was poised to have a positive growth year with mid-fiscal year receipts hovering at about 2 % above fiscal 2019, which finished with $1.457 billion in adjusted gross revenue.
After March, however, overall revenue was down about 3% year-to-year heading into an April that is expected to post a near zero in the revenue column.
Adjusted gross revenue at state-regulated casinos for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 stood at about $1.05 billion.
Iowa gamblers had wagered nearly $346.8 million on sports events either online ($203.5 million) and on-site ($143.3 million) since Aug. 15. Net receipts totaled more than $24.4 million, and the state collected over $1.7 million in taxes, according to state commission data.
“March was projected to be a very big month before all of the events that occurred that caused a lot of the cancellations,” noted Ohorilko.
He said currently there is no revenue on the casino side, but there still are some limited sports wagering markets available through online apps that might generate a small number of bets in the April report.
“Some of the markets we’re still seeing — there were some soccer matches in Belarus, there was some table tennis that’s been offered, and some basketball in Taiwan — so there are various markets that have been offered and that the commission has vetted to make sure there’s some integrity monitoring going on,” he said.
“But these markets are markets that aren’t very popular and so even though we may be seeing some revenue, it really is at a pace that is trickling in.”
Asked if he envisioned this scenario when state regulators were setting up sports betting in Iowa, the commission administrator said: “Would I have guessed that Ping-Pong would drive the market in any given sports wagering days? Not in a million years.”
According to Gambling.com Group — a marketing company in the sports betting industry — about 2.22% of the world’s countries have sporting events taking place, “but even most of these tend to be massively limited.”
“There still is no definitive outlook on when major sporting events and leagues will return, but that doesn’t mean the opportunities to bet will go completely dry,” said Max Bichsel, the web-based company’s vice president of U.S. business. “Iowa sportsbooks will likely take bets on the NFL and WNBA drafts, iRacing with NASCAR, Chinese professional baseball and even handball in Belarus.”
The local bookmaker laughed at the betting market being driven by soccer and Ping Pong in far off countries and said he gains nothing by offering bets on the NFL and WNBA drafts, respectively.
"No handball, no Ping-Pong, nothing too far off the normal,'' the local bookie said. "Not me. No draft stuff. I'm not prepared to handle that, but I have high praise for the casinos and what they can offer just to stay open.''
Ehrecke said Iowa’s casino operators support keeping COVID-19 community spread to a minimum and hope policymakers will find safe ways to get businesses back open and sports events back on track so the state and nation can “get back to whatever normal might look like.”
Given the current uncertainty and unknown timelines, he said, casino financial projections are in constant flux and operators are unsure how quickly patrons will return to entertainment venues with discretionary money to spend once businesses are allowed to reopen.
Ohorilko said Iowa has a “very strong and very stable” gambling industry and, although some employees have had to be furloughed and other steps taken similar to other sectors of Iowa’s economy, he believes the state-licensed casinos are in a position to weather the pandemic’s economic hit.
“They’ve been able to withstand this, but it’s no secret that it’s been hard,” the commission administrator said. “As we sit here today, we do fully expect that all 19 operators will be up and running when this passes.”
The local bookmaker says the industry — legal and illegal — cannot survive without the NFL and college football being a part of the betting landscape.
"I never thought Las Vegas would ever go dark, shutdown like it has,'' he said. "I'm hoping there is enough time to figure everything out for college and professional football. Let's hope everything works out and there is both. If not, it's going to take a long time to recover on both sides if we do.''
