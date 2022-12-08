 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wholly Grinds Coffee Shop opens in Rock Island's Embassy Square Mall

Wholly Grinds has opened in Rock Island, offering its house blend and waffles for purchase. 

 Brooklyn Draisey

Rock Island residents have a new option for their morning caffeine and breakfast in Wholly Grinds, which recently opened on the west end of town. 

Co-owner Kim Thompson said she's heard nothing but good things from customers coming through the drive-thru line on their work commute and on the weekends, and she's felt blessed for all the support she and her husband and co-owner, Darryl Thompson, have received so far. 

"Everyone is just so supportive and so encouraging, and so complimentary," Thompson said. "They're saying things like, 'We're so glad you're here, we needed this, we're rooting for you.'"

Wholly Grinds Coffee Shop is open 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 2409 11th St., Rock Island. The cafe held a grand opening Nov. 18. 

Menu items range from basic and specialty coffee to smoothies, tea and energy drinks. Wholly Grinds also offers pastries and a selection of savory waffles that feature eggs, meat and cheese. The house coffee blend, called Goliath, was developed by Thompson's son, who's helped the couple spearhead the business, Thompson said.

Thompson and her husband both continue to hold positions outside of the coffee shop — she works in human services, and he serves as senior pastor at House of Fire Ministries, which sits in Embassy Square Mall by Wholly Grinds. 

The couple has long worked to help revitalize Embassy Square Mall and the west end of Rock Island, and believe a coffee shop will help serve as a catalyst for change. 

"We have worked in various capacities throughout the community just to be a part of a lot of good things that are happening, that perhaps people throughout the Quad-Cities might not know about," Thompson said. "This is sort of another part of our commitment in redeveloping the west end."

