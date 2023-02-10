Tom Loewy Follow Tom Loewy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When most people think about the Super Bowl, they think about parties.

Parties mean food — lots of it. And when the conversation turns to the best food to serve at the year's biggest of big games, chicken wings fly to the top of the list.

Wings are the ultimate finger — and, granted, napkin — food. They are small, can be prepared or ordered in large quantities, and are available in a wide range of flavors.

With chicken wings and Super Bowl parties in mind, reporters at The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus decided to do what we do best — get out and find them.

Why did we choose five locations? Good question. We chose one restaurant or bar-and-grill recommended to us in each of the Quad-Cities' major population areas — Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline, Moline, and Rock Island.

What follows is in no way a complete list of the best Quad-City wing offerings. And this list is not a ranking. Great wings, like beauty and fashion, are in the eye of the beholder.

We humbly offer five places to consider for your Super Bowl Party.

Foundry Food + Tap

Server Tasha Nunn didn't hesitate when asked about the wings at the Foundry.

"You have to order the serrano chili wings," Nunn said. "They are by far our most popular flavor of wings. People love them."

Director of Operations David Serrano — no relation to the pepper on the wings — said he chose the distinctive flavor because he wanted some heat but "something different."

Where: 5053 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

5053 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. How much: Six of the delicious serrano chili wings cost $12.95.

Barrel House

When asked about his favorite Super Bowl food, server Jacob VanDeHeede replied "Does beer count?"

The would-be comedian with three capital letters in his last name then pointed to Barrel House's popular appetizer: boneless wings covered in moonshine barbecue sauce. The wings are cut and hand-breaded on site.

"I'm not even a huge wings fan, but I love our wings and that sauce," VanDeHeede said. "I love that sauce so much I have it on my burgers, too."

Where: 211 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

211 E. 2nd St., Davenport. How much: A pile of boneless wings is $13.50.

Pee Wee's Restaurant

Will Clay is as much a part of downtown Rock Island as the Centennial Bridge. He's there to stay, and he loves his neighborhood. And the community loves his big menu.

A soul-food joint at its core, Pee Wee's offers everything from red beans and rice to jerk chicken. Its most popular chicken wing flavors are red chili and honey hot.

"A lot of people love the plain wings, too," said Wilhelmenia Clay, Will's mom and captain of the front of the house. "You get a good pile for the price, too."

Pee Wee's chicken wings are popular every Sunday and in the evenings.

Where: 2036 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island.

2036 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island. How much: A pile of 20 wings is $16.

Junior's Sports Bar

When Previn Parker was growing up in a housing project in Birmingham, Alabama, his father — known far and wide as "Junior" — fired up the smoker and the grill every weekend to feed the neighbors.

After a 28-year military career, Parker retired from the Arsenal and opened Junior's in honor of his dad.

"This is my dad's dream," said Maya Parker, Previn Parker's daughter. "We do a breaded wing and a naked wing. I'd say people love the breaded wings the best. It's not heavy breading, but it's delicious."

Folks who eat wings at Junior's say the sweet chili and garlic Parmesan are the best flavors.

Where: 1408 6th St., East Moline.

1408 6th St., East Moline. How much: A basket of six is $9 and with a side it's $12.

Hollars Bar & Grill

Famous for the size of its wings and the "Daytona" flavor, Hollars also offers the super-hot Voodoo wings, a bourbon sauce, and a jalapeno-mango flavor.

Bar manager Nick Johnson pointed to the $1.25 per wing special on Wednesdays and Sundays as one of the big reasons people flock to Hollars. He said he expects to go through "eight or nine cases" of wings during Super Bowl Sunday. That will translate into nearly 400 pounds of chicken drummies and wings.

"The price of chicken wings has been going down, but if you look at it over time, two years ago our special was .60 cents per chicken wing. So the price has doubled," Johnson said. "I already have an order of 200 for the Super Bowl and another order of 75.

"Super Bowl is all about the chicken wings."

Where: 4050 27th St., Moline.

4050 27th St., Moline. How much: $1.25 per wing on Wednesdays and Sundays.