Who's hiring: Hy-Vee looking to hire 11,000 people

One of the most in-demand work forces in the country today is in grocery.

The pandemic-related closures and restrictions on restaurants have for a year been translating into major increases in at-home meals. As customers stock up more than ever on grocery supplies, stores must find the workers to keep up.

For Hy-Vee, the demand is enormous. The grocery chain with the highest Quad-City profile is looking to fill 11,000 jobs company-wide.

At the 12 Quad-City stores, Hy-Vee needs 660 new hires, including checkers, Aisles Online shoppers, stockers, department clerks and courtesy and food-service workers.

High on the list is the need for employees to fill pick-up and delivery orders — a trend the company predicts will continue when the pandemic is lesser or no longer a threat.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen demand quadruple for Aisles Online grocery pickup and delivery," said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee's director of public relations. "The increase in demand has certainly led to the need to continue to hire and train Aisles Online shoppers throughout our eight-state region because the convenience and efficiency the service provides customers will remain long-term.