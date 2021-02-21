Who's hiring: Hy-Vee looking to hire 11,000 people

One of the most in-demand work forces in the country today is in grocery.
The pandemic-related closures and restrictions on restaurants have for a year been translating into major increases in at-home meals. As customers stock up more than ever on grocery supplies, stores must find the workers to keep up.
For Hy-Vee, the demand is enormous. The grocery chain with the highest Quad-City profile is looking to fill 11,000 jobs company-wide.
At the 12 Quad-City stores, Hy-Vee needs 660 new hires, including checkers, Aisles Online shoppers, stockers, department clerks and courtesy and food-service workers.
High on the list is the need for employees to fill pick-up and delivery orders — a trend the company predicts will continue when the pandemic is lesser or no longer a threat.
"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen demand quadruple for Aisles Online grocery pickup and delivery," said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee's director of public relations. "The increase in demand has certainly led to the need to continue to hire and train Aisles Online shoppers throughout our eight-state region because the convenience and efficiency the service provides customers will remain long-term.
"Many stores have also added additional employees in a variety of positions based on each store’s unique needs."
Amber Jahns, recruiting specialist for the grocery chain, offered a list of qualifications for jobs, along with the skills Hy-Vee is looking for in candidates: Knowledge of store and products, willingness to learn and a positive attitude are among them.
For skills, Jahns said, Hy-Vee is looking for workers who are adaptable, dependable and good communicators.
The pay ranges vary, depending on the job, the state and full or part-time status.
Those interested may apply at: hy-vee.com/careers.