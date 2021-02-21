Who's hiring: Purina looking to fill hourly, salaried positions in Davenport and Clinton

Pet-food maker Nestle Purina is looking to fill dozens of positions in the Quad-Cities area to support new processing and packaging lines to meet a growing demand from pet owners for nutritious pet foods.

Both the Clinton and Davenport locations are hiring for roles in maintenance, logistics and administration.

"Based on the needs of our customers and what our customers are asking for, the Davenport and Clinton facilities have the capability to make those products that are in high demand right now," said Erin Clark, human resources manager at Purina in Davenport.

Purina employs approximately 1,000 people in the Quad Cities, and as a result of strong business growth over the last few years, the company added more than 100 new employees at its Clinton factory and more than 140 people at its Davenport factory in 2020. The Clinton factory also kicked off a $140 million expansion in May 2020, which will add new processing and packaging lines to produce Purina’s pet food products.

The new processing and packaging areas are expected to be commissioned near the end of 2021 and in full operation in 2022.

The expansion will result in a total of 60 additional jobs added at the facility, which currently employs nearly 500 people, according to the company.