Who's Hiring: Thinking about a career in law enforcement? Silvis Police is hiring

A typical first shift day (Silvis has three shifts) begins at 6:25 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. It begins with checking out reports from the night before to see if there's anything that needs to be followed up on. Then you go out to your car. An officer might have might have anywhere from 4-10 calls per day, ranging from domestic disturbances to a person with a gun. "It just depends on the day," VanKlaveren said.

"That's the thing about policing; there's no way to predict anything," he said. "People are unpredictable. We just prepare for whatever call comes in."

Whether you have gun experience or not, it should not hold anyone back from applying, VanKlaveren said. "No experience is necessary," he said, noting the department has hired people with previous military experience to people with no shooting experience. Some even were shooting a gun for the first time at the police academy.

It's a 14-week stay for any new officer at an academy in either Champaign, Decatur, Springfield or Belleville — all expenses paid.

"It's a very, very long and intensive police academy where I think you are doing firearms constantly," he said, "and they teach you everything you're going to need to know."