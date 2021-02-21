Who's HIring: UnityPoint Health looking for cleaning tech, other positions

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds also is required.

Johnson's previous jobs have included managing a bike shop, providing customer service in the plumbing supplies area of a Menards store and, most recently, working in a soft drink warehouse.

He left there, though, after the formerly family-owned business was purchased by a larger corporation that "knocked everybody down to entry level." Johnson's job entailed "back-breaking physical labor and it took its toll," he said. "I was exhausted, and we were under-appreciated."

Conditions are all together different at Trinity, he said.

Cleaning tech jobs are open because there is a lot of opportunity for advancement within the hospital and consequently employees often leave for something else, Jenna Hart, human relations business partner, said.

On the other hand, Ed Schroeder, a regional manager, said that with the recently adjusted pay scale, being a cleaning tech also could be a career job.

"It's a great opportunity," he said.

After starting at $15 per hour, employees are eligible for periodic raises up to $20.50, plus benefits. There also is a pay differential for night shifts and education assistance.