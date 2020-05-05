Who's in the news? Aaron Wikle
Who's in the news? Aaron Wikle

Aaron Wikle, a St. Ambrose University graduate from Orion, Illinois, has been awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.

Wikle, who earned his St. Ambrose Bachelor of Science in Biology degree with magna cum laude honors in the spring of 2019, was among 2,000 recipients for the NSF fellowship chosen from among more than 12,000 applicants nationwide.

He follows recent SAU engineering graduates, Justin Keister, and Victoria Volk, in winning the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship. Keister, a 2016 graduate from Orangeville, Illinois, is attending graduate school and doing graduate research at Florida State University. Volk, a 2017 graduate from Tremont, Illinois, is pursuing her graduate degree and conducting graduate research at Boise State University.

The fellowship fully supports three years of graduate school, including partial tuition and a salary stipend for research as a graduate assistant. As of 2019, anticipated awards totaled $138,000. The NSF Graduate Research Fellowship supports over 100 sub-disciplines including social sciences, psychology and STEM.

Wikle plans to attend the University of Denver, where he will continue research he began as an undergraduate student in 2018 under the direction of SAU Assistant Professor of Biology E. Dale Broder, PhD.

Wikle graduated from Orion High School in 2013 and earned an associate degree from Black Hawk College.

