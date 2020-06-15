Who's in the news? Arlan M. DeBlieck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Arlan M. DeBlieck, a native of Cordova, Ill., and the chief of staff of the Army’s largest command will retire this month after a 41-year military career that includes service in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps.

DeBlieck, a graduate of Riverdale High School in Port Byron, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1979 and in March 1985 was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He left active-duty Marine Corps service in April 1993 and in March 2000 joined the United States Army Reserve.

His Army career included two military deployments to Iraq; one deployment to Afghanistan; service as the commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command (MSC), Kaiserslautern, Germany; commanding general of the 81st Readiness Division, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; deputy commanding general – Sustainment for Eighth Army at Camp Humphreys, Korea; and numerous assignments with Army logistics and transportation units. He culminated his U.S. Army service as the Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) at Fort Bragg, N.C. FORSCOM consists of more than 750,000 active Army, U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers.

Some of DeBlieck’s awards and decorations include Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and the Combat Action Badge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0