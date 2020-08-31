Who's in the news? Cathy Zimmerman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cathy Zimmerman, bookmobile associate for the Scott County Library and the 2020 Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) president, has been given the 2020 ABOS John Philip Excellence in Outreach Award.

The award is presented in recognition of outstanding contributions and prominent leadership by an individual in bookmobile and outreach services.

Zimmerman has been with the Scott County Library for 14 years as the bookmobile librarian. She restructured the bookmobile routes into a more streamlined and efficient means of reaching and serving the public. She also began visits to five grade schools and the junior high, and the bookmobile now sees more than 1,200 students a month.

Zimmerman also encouraged teachers to create lists of materials that they would need and brought those items in for their classrooms via the bookmobile. To date, this school service has increased to seven elementary schools, the junior high and two day care/early learning facilities. The bookmobile is also included in all “Literacy Night” events at the schools. In the summer months, the bookmobile is used for “Story Time in the Park.”