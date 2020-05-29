Who's in the news? Christopher Carpenter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Associate Professor Christopher Carpenter, a member of Western Illinois University's Department of Communication, has won an award from the International Communication Association (ICA) for a paper he co-authored with faculty from two other universities.

Carpenter and his two co-authors won the "Outstanding Contribution to Communication Science" from the Communication Science and Biology Division of ICA.

The trio were honored for their scholarly article "On Replication in Communication Science," which outlines the importance of replications in communication as a key component of the scientific method.

"My co-authors and I are particularly proud of this award because we consider encouraging replication of studies in the social sciences to be essential," he said.

Carpenter's co-authors are Assistant Professor Bree McEwan, of the DePaul University College of Communication and Associate Professor David Westerman of the Department of Communication at North Dakota State University.

