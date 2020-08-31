Who's in the news? Emilee Rains

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emilee Rains, a 2020 Western Illinois University teacher education alumna and second grade teacher at George O. Barr Elementary in Silvis, is the first student to graduate after participating in the Great River Teacher Corps (GRTC) program.

Western's GRTC program is meeting the need for more rural teachers by offering teacher education scholarships to students who will work in west central Illinois schools.

Rains initially chose Western because it was an affordable university near her hometown with a long history of successful teacher preparation. Then, she heard about the GRTC program and applied.

“I have always known I wanted to become an elementary school teacher, and I had many great teachers who influenced my decision to start teaching. I was ecstatic when I heard that I received this grant because I had no prior knowledge on the impact rural schools can have on students,” Rains said.

As part of a civic engagement component of the program, Rains worked with a group of fifth grade students at Stark County Elementary School in Wyoming, Ill., to put together a proposal for a community service project.

“We started by brainstorming things they thought were needed in their community. The students came up with the idea by themselves to renovate an old building to a public recreational center, sort of like the YMCA,” Rains said. “I really worked very closely with the kids. It’s a valuable hands-on experience that you don’t get just anywhere.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0