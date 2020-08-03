Who's in the news? Emily McGowan

Emily McGowan of Galva, Ill., has been named the 2021 Iowa Ms. Agriculture USA Queen.

Miss Agriculture USA queens promote, celebrate and educate the public about the diverse aspects of agriculture.

McGowan, 20, is the daughter of Kenneth and Denise McGowan of Galva. She is studying business at Illinois Central College.

Her agricultural interests include cattle, poultry and growing apples. She was also a four-year member of the FFA.

McGowan will be competing at the National Miss Agriculture USA Competition to be held in Ohio in June 2021.

