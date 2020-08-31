 Skip to main content
Who's in the news? Iowa State Fair winners

Quad-City area exhibitors earned placings at the 2020 Fair Special Edition. Winners were: 

4-H Rabbit Show

  • Best of Breed, Senior Buck Commercial: Cole Engelbrecht, Scott County, senior buck commercial
  • Best in Show and Best Opposite Sex of Variety, Intermediate Buck Commercial: Joey Porter, Scott County
  • Best of Variety, Junior Buck Commercial: Joey Porter, Scott County
  • Best of Variety and Best Opposite Sex of Variety, Senior Buck Fancy, Chloe Engelbrecht, Scott County
  • Best of Variety and Best of Breed, Senior Doe Fancy: Colin Engelbrecht, Scott County
  • Best of Variety and Best of Breed, Junior Doe Fancy, Abigaile Paper, Scott County

4-H Market Beef Show 

  • Reserve Champion Chianina Market Beef: Emma Sailor, Clinton County
  • Reserve Champion Shorthorn Market Beef: Molly Chapman, Cedar County
  • Champion Simmental Market Beef: Colin DeCap, Scott County
  • Reserve Champion Simmental Market Beef: Madison Conrad, Cedar County
  • Champion Other Breeds Market Beef: Leslie Bell, Scott County
  • Reserve Champion Other Breeds Market Beef: Nathan Nabb, Cedar County
  • Champion Crossbred Steer, Division 1: Jack Ploog, Clinton County
  • 3rd Overall Steer, Division 3: Jack Ploog, Clinton County

4-H Breeding Beef Show 

  • Reserve Champion Charolais Cross Breeding Beef: Kael Chapman, Cedar County
  • Champion Other Breeds Breeding Beef: Kinnick Paulsen, Clinton County
  • Reserve Champion Other Breeds Breeding Beef: Brady Edge, Cedar County
  • Champion Maine-Angus Breeding Beef: Brenna Wilkins, Cedar County
  • Reserve Champion Maine-Angus Breeding Beef: Perry Lehman, Muscatine County
  • Champion Commercial Heifer Breeding Beef: Kinnick Paulsen, Clinton County
  • Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer: Kinnick Paulsen, Clinton County
