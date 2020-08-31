Who's in the news? Iowa State Fair winners

Quad-City area exhibitors earned placings at the 2020 Fair Special Edition. Winners were:
4-H Rabbit Show
- Best of Breed, Senior Buck Commercial: Cole Engelbrecht, Scott County, senior buck commercial
- Best in Show and Best Opposite Sex of Variety, Intermediate Buck Commercial: Joey Porter, Scott County
- Best of Variety, Junior Buck Commercial: Joey Porter, Scott County
- Best of Variety and Best Opposite Sex of Variety, Senior Buck Fancy, Chloe Engelbrecht, Scott County
- Best of Variety and Best of Breed, Senior Doe Fancy: Colin Engelbrecht, Scott County
- Best of Variety and Best of Breed, Junior Doe Fancy, Abigaile Paper, Scott County
4-H Market Beef Show
- Reserve Champion Chianina Market Beef: Emma Sailor, Clinton County
- Reserve Champion Shorthorn Market Beef: Molly Chapman, Cedar County
- Champion Simmental Market Beef: Colin DeCap, Scott County
- Reserve Champion Simmental Market Beef: Madison Conrad, Cedar County
- Champion Other Breeds Market Beef: Leslie Bell, Scott County
- Reserve Champion Other Breeds Market Beef: Nathan Nabb, Cedar County
- Champion Crossbred Steer, Division 1: Jack Ploog, Clinton County
- 3rd Overall Steer, Division 3: Jack Ploog, Clinton County
4-H Breeding Beef Show
- Reserve Champion Charolais Cross Breeding Beef: Kael Chapman, Cedar County
- Champion Other Breeds Breeding Beef: Kinnick Paulsen, Clinton County
- Reserve Champion Other Breeds Breeding Beef: Brady Edge, Cedar County
- Champion Maine-Angus Breeding Beef: Brenna Wilkins, Cedar County
- Reserve Champion Maine-Angus Breeding Beef: Perry Lehman, Muscatine County
- Champion Commercial Heifer Breeding Beef: Kinnick Paulsen, Clinton County
- Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer: Kinnick Paulsen, Clinton County
