Isabella Kathleen Gusse of Rock Island has accepted a lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

She is a student at Iowa State University, Ames.

The invitation is given to first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

Less than 10 percent of all eligible students are accepted into the organization each year.

