Who's in the news? Isabelle Freund

The Hannah Caldwell Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Isabelle Freund the DAR National Defense Committee’s Bronze ROTC medal and certificate honoring her as an Outstanding Cadet.
Cadet/Major Freund is a student at Davenport West High School and will be a senior in the upcoming school year. She participates in the Army’s Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (JROTC) Blue Devil Battalion at Davenport Central High School.
The cadet who receives this medal is selected by the JROTC instructors and must have demonstrated the qualities of academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
