Who's in the news? Jennifer Mahl

Jennifer Mahl, a graduate of Davenport Central High School, has received the PEO STAR Scholarship from Chapter MW of Davenport for the 2020-21 academic year.
Jennifer, the daughter of David and Tamara Byram Mahl, will be attending Drake University in Des Moines where she plans to study music education in the fall.
The $2,500 scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
She was an AP Scholar, president of Tri M Chapter 7461 and maintained a 4.0 grade point average for four years at Davenport Central. She also was captain of the mock trial team that qualified for state competition.
