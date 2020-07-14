Who's in the news? Kevin Klute

Kevin Klute has been recognized for his volunteer services with AARP Services Inc.

Klute volunteered 50-plus hours with Churches United at the Watertown food pantry, helping patrons choose and load available food. He also enjoys volunteering as an instructor with Junior Achievement in Colona and Silvis.

Part of AARP's social mission, the ACES program tracks the volunteer hours of people who are authorized to offer AARP-branded products. Those wishing to make a difference can visit CreateTheGood.org to find local volunteer opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0