Who's in the news? Kevin Klute

Who's in the news? Kevin Klute

{{featured_button_text}}

Kevin Klute has been recognized for his volunteer services with AARP Services Inc.

Klute volunteered 50-plus hours with Churches United at the Watertown food pantry, helping patrons choose and load available food. He also enjoys volunteering as an instructor with Junior Achievement in Colona and Silvis. 

Part of AARP's social mission, the ACES program tracks the volunteer hours of people who are authorized to offer AARP-branded products. Those wishing to make a difference can visit CreateTheGood.org to find local volunteer opportunities. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News