Who's in the news? Margaret Schaecher

Margaret Schaecher, a student at Rock Island Alleman High School, will receive a Student Impact Award from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC).

The Blood Center established the Student Impact Award to honor students who show exemplary support of their blood supply. To earn the award, Schaecher completed one of the following activities: donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors or hosted a blood drive in their community.

She has "done something really special,” said Amy Stahle, donor relations consultant for MVRBC. “As dedicated blood donors, students provide a resource that helps save lives at hospitals throughout our region.”

Schaecher will receive an award certificate and a Red Cord that signifies the connection between the blood donor, the Blood Center, and patients who have been helped by the student’s support of our community’s blood supply.

