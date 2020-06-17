Who's in the news? Misty Bunker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Misty Bunker has been hired as the newest deputy sheriff for the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Bunker was born in Oregon and was raised in California. She joined the United States Army in 1997, was commissioned as a chief warrant officer in 2007 and retired in 2016. She completed five combat tours of duty, three in Iraq and two in Afghanistan.

While deployed, Bunker trained both the Iraq and Afghanistan armies and took part in every major operation of the Iraq war, to include the invasion in 2003, the siege in 2006 and the draw down in 2010. She was awarded two Bronze Stars and the Combat Action Badge for combat operations.

Bunker graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a minor in education from the University of Maryland. After retirement, she became a Nationally Certified Emergency Medical Technician and worked part time and volunteered over 500 hours for MEDIC EMS. She has worked as a part-time officer for the cities of Blue Grass and Aledo, Illinois, and became Iowa certified in April 2020.

In her spare time, she is a personnel trainer and a pro-bodybuilder and enjoys spending time with family and friends.

