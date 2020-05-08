Who's in the news? Neha Haque

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neha Haque of LeClaire is one of a record 21 University of Iowa students and alumni to receive a prestigious Fulbright award to conduct research, teach English, or undertake creative projects abroad in 2020-21.

Haque was given a 2020-21 Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship Award to Mexico, where she will serve as an English Teaching Assistant. She plans to use writing prompts and theater to teach American popular culture and language.

When not teaching, Haque plans to create a Bollywood fusion dance group and research the medical use of Mexican plants as a form of dental treatment.

She has a bachelor of arts degree in English and creative writing from the University of Iowa. She plans to use what she learns in Mexico to "excel as a dentist providing comprehensive dental care to the Mexican and Latino communities of Eastern Iowa, but also address the linguistically diverse community."

The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. State Department. It is designed to increase understanding between the people of the United States and other countries by providing participants the opportunity to study, teach, conduct research, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0