Who's in the news? Ramya Subramaniam

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ramya Subramaniam of Bettendorf has earned the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve, by creating a sustainable school supply program for students in need.

“At the end of every school year, students empty out their lockers, finding half-empty notebooks and unused folders. Many of these students either throw away their supplies or leave it in their basement for who knows how long! These supplies eventually are thrown away and end up in the landfill,” Ramya said. “If these supplies are reused by students, there are less supplies in the environment and more in the hands of students who need them.”

After attending a service-learning trip to Peru, the leasant Valley High School student realized that her school supplies could make a big difference for students across the world. Her school supply program will first connect donations with local students in need, including a growing Myanmar refugee population in the Quad-Cities, and eventually, distribute supplies across the world for those in need.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis ending in-person classes early, Ramya collected more than 600 supplies. Students and other community members heard about her mission to reduce the environmental impact of school supplies, bringing Ramya hundreds of lightly used items. Going into the new school year, more than 30 students have already received supplies from Ramya’s program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0