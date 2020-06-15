Who's in the news? Rep. Dan Swanson

Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, has been awarded the Illinois FFA’s Illinois Honorary State Farmer Degree. This degree is the highest honor the Illinois Association FFA can bestow upon an individual.
Swanson, along with 41 others across the state, was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree for his commitment to FFA, which started with his membership as a student at AlWood Community Schools.
A fifth-generation family farmer, Swanson operates the family farm near Andorver with his father and brother. They raise corn, soybeans, oats, wheat and hay and have a cow/calf operation, cattle feedlot and raise pigs.
His father, Ron, signed the original AlWood FFA charter in August 1949.
"FFA was part of my upbringing, was part of my kids’ upbringing, and is now an important part of my continued work in the Illinois General Assembly,” Swanson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.