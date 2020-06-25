Who's in the news? The Salvation Army

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army is announcing a transition in its local leadership.

Major Scott Shelbourn, the Quad-Cities coordinator, and Major Jolinda Shelbourn the Davenport corps officer are leaving to new appointments in The Salvation Army’s Northern Division, which encompasses Minnesota and North Dakota.

Major Scott will have the appointment of divisional secretary, and Major Jolinda will have the appointment of divisional adult ministries secretary. They had served in the Quad-Cities for three years.

Majors Bob and Rae Doliber will serve as their replacements. They bring over 35 years of experience to the area.

The Dolibers are transferring from the Twin Cities, where Major Bob has served as the general secretary (second in charge) of the Northern Division and Major Rae has been the director of emergency disaster services, community care and older adult ministries for three years. Prior to that, the Dolibers served in Haiti following the devastating earthquake in 2010.

The leadership transition takes place on July 1.

