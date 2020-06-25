Who's in the news? Tom Hempel
topical

Who's in the news? Tom Hempel

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport artist Tom Hempel has been selected to be a participant in the 43rd Annual Iowa Watercolor Society juried art exhibit.

The show will be held from Aug. 6 through Sept. 12 at the La Poste Building in Perry, Iowa.

Hempel has been painting for 50 years. He previously has won awards for his paintings at the Iowa Watercolor Society exhibit. 

His paintings selected for the 2020 exhibit are "Blue House" and "West Virginia Mill."

110415-hempel-001

Davenport watercolor artist Tom Hempel surrounded by his work in the living room of his home. Hempel recently released a coffee table book of his paintings, “Boats, Barns and Bungalows.”

 Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News