Who's in the news? Tom Hempel

Davenport artist Tom Hempel has been selected to be a participant in the 43rd Annual Iowa Watercolor Society juried art exhibit.

The show will be held from Aug. 6 through Sept. 12 at the La Poste Building in Perry, Iowa.

Hempel has been painting for 50 years. He previously has won awards for his paintings at the Iowa Watercolor Society exhibit.

His paintings selected for the 2020 exhibit are "Blue House" and "West Virginia Mill."

