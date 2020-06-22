Who's in the news? Zenaida Landeros

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Black Hawk College alumna Zenaida Landeros is the new executive director of the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation.

Landeros has more than eight years of experience in fundraising, community outreach and nonprofit administration. She has worked for the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce since 2012, becoming its executive director in 2018.

She graduated from Black Hawk College in 2005 and Augustana College in 2007. Landeros earned an executive master of nonprofit administration degree from the University of Notre Dame in 2017.

Landeros cited workforce and economic development, technical and vocational training and community service as areas she feels the foundation can positively impact the Quad-Cities.

