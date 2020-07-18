Who's in the news?

Lizzie Moldt, Emily Giovannini, Ava Eck, Grace Roach, and Sabrina Schmelzer from Troop 4309 have earned the Bronze Award, the highest award Girl Scouts in grades 4-5 can achieve, by enhancing a garden space for butterflies at the Kahl Home.

The girls attend Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf.

For Lizzie Moldt, selecting the Kahl Home was a personal reminder on the importance of having peaceful spaces at senior living facilities.

"It was important to me that the garden was about butterflies and located in the Kahl Home because Monarchs are actually an endangered species, and the Kahl Home was where my grandma was, and I wanted to cheer up the Kahl Home residents," she said.

To develop the garden, girls worked with experts and nurtured the plants, each taking home trays to care for as the seeds grew.

The plants were growing in early spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, making the outcome of the project uncertain. But, they continued to care for their plants and keep a positive attitude.

The girls also worked with the Kahl Home on a new plan. They potted the healthy plants and decorated painted stones to create an immediate opportunity for residents to enjoy the flowers.

The plants are now part of the rooftop garden for the summer and will be maintained and used to propagate a butterfly-friendly garden in the future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0