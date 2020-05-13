Who's in the news?

Nineteen students from the Bettendorf/Davenport area will receive Student Impact Awards from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC).
The Blood Center established the Student Impact Award to honor students who show exemplary support of their blood supply. To earn the award, students completed one of the following activities: donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors, or hosted a blood drive in their community.
Student Impact Award recipients will receive an award certificate and a Red Cord that signifies the connection between the blood donor, the Blood Center, and patients who have been helped by the student’s support of our community’s blood supply.
Award winners were:
- Abigail Behrends, Bettendorf High School
- Annika Braaten, Bettendorf
- Thomas Buckwalter, Bettendorf
- Isabell Carranza, Bettendorf
- Zander Eckermann Bettendorf
- Will Luebke, Bettendorf
- Alex Obert, Bettendorf
- Alexis Opsal, Bettendorf
- Reagan Terronez, Bettendorf
- Cole Van Wychen, Bettendorf
- Reagan Watkins, Bettendorf
- Lauren White, Bettendorf
- Jack Bevans, Davenport Central High School
- Valentine Chenus, Central
- Levi Hancock, Central
- Peyton Niebuhr, Central
- Tyrae Townzel, Central
- Davis Lee, Pleasant Valley High School
- Grace Welveart, Pleasant Valley
