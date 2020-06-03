Who's in the news?

Quad-City students are among the 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Students awarded scholarships were: 

  • Darsh Balani, Pleasant Valley High School. Probable career field: Computer Science, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship
  • Justin T. Hettlage, Bettendorf High School. Probable career field: Music, National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship
  • Margaret A. Huang, Pleasant Valley. Probable career field: Medicine, National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship
  • Maya E. Johnson, Pleasant Valley. Probable career field: Engineering, National Merit University of Iowa Scholarship
  • Jacob A. Hansen, Davenport North High School. Probable career field: Computer Engineering, National Merit University of South Florida Scholarship
  • Jason Jiang, Bettendorf High School. Probable career field: Computer Science, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship
