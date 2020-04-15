Who's in the news?

Haley DeGreve of Moline has received the George Orley Student Mental Health Advocate Award through the University of Michigan Depression Center. The award was established by the Orley Family after their son, George, lost his battle with depression in 2013.
DeGreve, a senior at Augustana College, was one of two winners from across the nation this year, and was recognized for her work creating The Gray Matters Collective.
The movement, an Augustana poster campaign to highlight the stigma around mental health and encourage mental health awareness, started in January 2019. The posters are now posted across campus featuring current students and their perspectives.
The movement's slogan is, “You matter, your mental health matters, The Gray Matters.”
Kolby Aring of Taylor Ridge has been selected as the Milan Area Rotary Club Student of the Month for April 2020.
Kolby is a senior at Rockridge High School and the son of Travis and Krista Aring of Taylor Ridge.
He is a member of the National Honor Society at Rockridge High School and is employed at Taylor Ridge Paving. His hobbies include hunting, fishing and riding his side-by-side.
After high school, Kolby plans to attend Iowa State University and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. His ultimate goal is to work for John Deere.
Samantha Finley of Andalusia has been selected as the Milan Area Rotary Club Student of the Month for March 2020.
Samantha is a senior at Rockridge High School and the daughter of Ron and Dawn Finley of Andalusia and is a senior at RHS.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, Spanish Club, and the Crime Prevention Unit. She has also participated in volleyball, golf, and track for the Rockets while in high school.
Outside of school, she enjoys crafts and spending time with her family. She attends the Andalusia Baptist Church and is a counselor each summer with Vacation Bible School.
After high school, Samantha plans to attend Black Hawk College on a Presidential Scholarship. She then plans to transfer to Western Illinois University to obtain a degree in accounting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.